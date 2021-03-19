David Adler: Holmes’ defense of freedom of speech

In Abrams v. United States, the majority, following Holmes’ reasoning in Schenck, upheld the conviction of Abrams, who had mailed flyers opposing military conscription. Holmes, joined by Justice Louis D. Brandeis, filed one of the greatest dissents in American history.

Having changed his mind about the standard that should govern the protection accorded speech, from the “intent” of the speech to the “effect” of the speech, Holmes declared Abrams a “puny anonymity.” Like Schenck before him, Abrams failed to persuade people to resist the draft. Consequently, his speech did not pose a present danger to the nation and was within the umbrella of First Amendment protection.

Justice Holmes’ dissent is justly remembered for its final paragraph, in which he eloquently described the classic rationale for freedom of speech in America’s democracy.

Holmes wrote that awareness of the fact that “time has upset many fighting faiths” should give pause to those who would “persecute” opinions at odds with their own. The real test is the ability of an idea to win acceptance in the “marketplace” of ideas, where the only standard is the “truth” of the proposition. The truth of an idea is determined through competition, that is, rigorous analysis grounded on discussion and debate.