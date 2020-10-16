David Adler: Government often ignores the Constitution

No account of civil rights violations is complete without critical commentary on the systematic denial of the rights of Black Americans. The Supreme Court, in the Civil Rights Cases of 1883, struck down the Civil Rights Act of 1875, which prohibited private acts of racial discrimination. In 1896, in Plessy v. Ferguson, the Court upheld racial segregation when it introduced the doctrine of “separate but equal,” despite the fact that the 14th Amendment guaranteed equal protection of the law. The systematic and continued violation of Black Americans’ 15th Amendment right to vote, through voter suppression, disenrollment and voter ID laws, remains one of the most tragic practices in our nation’s history.

The broad, historic racism inflicted by officials at all levels of government against Native Americans, moreover, reflects another deeply painful chapter in our nation’s story. The Supreme Court, despite powerful dissenting opinions from Justices Ginsburg and Kagan, refused recently to prevent the State of North Dakota from enforcing a voter ID law that required proof of a street address to exercise the franchise. This law essentially disenfranchises some 75,000 Native Americans.

The many violations of the constitutional rights of our citizens could fill up stadiums, and while they are prominent in the minds of Americans, there is a compelling civics education need for greater public awareness of the scores of violations by governmental officials of the constitutional allocation of powers. Violations of the allocation powers have been frequent and momentous. Indeed, they have included acts of surpassing importance to the nation, including critical national security matters. We turn to these issues next week.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality. Send questions about the Constitution to editor@mandan-news.com and he will attempt to answer them in subsequent columns. This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.

