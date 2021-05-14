David Adler: Flawed assertions of state sovereignty

No doctrine has posed a greater threat to the U.S. Constitution than the flawed assertion of state sovereignty. It represented the extreme versions of the Virginia and Kentucky Resolutions of 1798 that asserted the authority of states to nullify federal laws, which would have eviscerated the Supremacy Clause and turned the Constitution on its head. It fueled the secession of southern states from the Union, and plunged the nation into the Civil War. And, it has been invoked to deny enforcement of the Bill of the Rights and 14th Amendment protections, including the Equal Protection Clause.

We have observed that the framers of the Constitution sought to relegate to the ash can of history the Articles of Confederation and its featured principle of state sovereignty. That principle had resulted in disaster for the fledgling nation, and delegates to the Constitutional Convention replaced the concept of “state” sovereignty with the newly minted governing principle of popular sovereignty. In essence, the framers designed a system in which all government power — federal and state alike — would flow from the sovereign people. As Chief Justice John Marshall declared, the Constitution established, “emphatically and truly, a government of the people. In form and substance, it emanates from them.”