David Adler: Congress holds power to go to war

Many reading this far will want to call for a pause, and say, quite correctly: Well, the president, according to Article II, section 2, of the Constitution, “shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several states, when called into the actual Service of the United States.” What presidential power, they may ask, is derived from the Commander in Chief Clause of the Constitution?

The convention did not create this title; rather, they borrowed it from the English, who introduced it in 1639 in one of their wars with the Scots. This title was conferred on the ranking military official in any theater of battle. It did not include the authority to initiate war or to make foreign policy on behalf of England. This official was always subordinate to a superior official — the ministry, Parliament and the king.

The Continental Congress adopted this title with full knowledge of its history and practice when it named George Washington to be “first General and Admiral” and commander in chief in June 1775. It required of Washington the duty to “punctually” observe all instructions imposed by Congress, and to respond to any and all questions raised by members. In this capacity, Washington was very much subordinate to Congress.