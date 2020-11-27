David Adler: A case for ‘malice toward none with charity for all’

Beyond Lincoln-at-Gettysburg, Lincoln’s first and second inaugural addresses offered words and wisdom that all Americans should take to heart as we seek ways to bridge the divisions that have torn our nation apart.

As he assumed the presidency and addressed the nation in his first inaugural, Lincoln in March of 1861 implored southerners to stay in the Union and to reject war. Lincoln appealed to “the better angels of our nature.” He spoke to the community of Americans, which is precisely the way that we should regard ourselves: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

In this era of vitriol and the practice of personal destruction of those who oppose us, is there not appeal in Lincoln’s words?

In his second inaugural address in 1864, Lincoln offered a clear and simple mantra for bridging the political, social and cultural divisions that had torn the nation asunder: “With malice toward none with charity for all,” let us “bind up the nation’s wounds.”

Is this not a useful guide for citizens to follow as we begin the work of healing deep wounds?

As America seeks ways and means to overcome the bitter and cruel criticisms that have marked American dialogue these past few years, we can do worse than to look to Abraham Lincoln for advice. His speech at Gettysburg is a good start.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality. This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.

