Dakota Gardener: Holiday cacti

When I started in Extension many years ago, I took a cutting from a co-worker’s Christmas cactus.

The plant grew extremely well. In fact, it has taken over the top of my file cabinet and frequently gets pinched when I shut drawers.

The plant loves to be left alone and it has rewarded me with spectacular magenta pink blooms late November or early December.

How can you tell what type of holiday cactus you have?

We have three main groups of holiday cacti. They are Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti. These cacti have many hybrids and cultivars. They frequently are grouped together and are confused easily unless you know what to look for.

The secret lies in the stems.

Thanksgiving cacti have pointed, claw-shaped stem edges. The Christmas cacti have scalloped stem edges and the Easter cacti have rounded, smooth stems.

If you are like me and need more of a visual guide to identify what type of cactus you have, check out the video by Calla Edwards, a North Dakota State University Extension agent in McLean County, on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NDSUExtLGT.