I’m not feeling like spring is here quite yet. The snow is finally melting but it’s still difficult to imagine that it’s actually the middle of April when there is still a chance of snow in the forecast. I keep reminding myself that this has happened in the past, and that spring will eventually show up. It does makes it more difficult to see through the stress of the long winter, though. I wonder if that’s why April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month.

Maybe it’s because this is a stressful time at school for teachers and students alike. They are starting to feel the exhaustion of the school year, and spring fever is starting to set it. Maybe it’s because people in the agricultural realm are gearing up for their busy season and may be stressed over getting ready, or not being able to get in the fields yet or maybe it’s because taxes are due.

In any case, it’s proven through numerous studies that stress is a leading cause of diseases that can be prevented. Managing stress is an essential component of a healthy lifestyle.

Knowing how to manage stress can improve mental and physical well-being as well as minimize exacerbation of health-related issues.

Stress is linked to diseases that could affect our lives in large ways. According to The American Institute of Stress, 75-90% of all visits to primary care physicians are for stress related problems. Heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, chronic pain, ulcers, lowered immune system function, accidents, and mental health issues are just some of the health concerns people could experience from long term exposure to stress. The good news is that if we can address our stressors, recognize the signs and symptoms, and take care of ourselves, stressful situations can be managed in healthier ways. With stress management, we can live life to our fullest, even during a long winter with a spring that is struggling to emerge.

First, it’s important to recognize our stressors. They are different for everyone. The key is to pinpoint what causes you stress, and start managing it before it even happens. Stressors take a toll on your body and mind, so they need to be dealt with in an efficient manner. Common signs and symptoms of stress include headaches, irritability, difficulty sleeping (sleeping more or less), changes in eating (eating more or less), anxiety and depression, poor concentration and memory, and difficulty making decisions.

If signs and symptoms do appear, then further action should be taken so alleviate the stress as much as possible so that the physical and mental effect of the stressor is kept to a minimum. It’s also important to realize that resorting to alcohol, drugs, nicotine, and other substances or habits that contribute to health problems are not helpful, and should be avoided. Here are some helpful ways to manage stress:

Sleep: It’s often one of the most underrated ways to reduce stress, but it’s one of the most effective. Seven to nine hours of sleep helps the body heal and repair itself. It not only helps alleviate stress symptoms, it’s also been connected to weight management and overall well-being.

Healthy eating: Making sure to get a balanced, nutrient rich diet helps your body and mind cope with the stresses. Limiting certain “comfort foods” that are higher in caffeine, sodium, fat and sugar will be helpful as well.

Exercise: It’s important to recognize that 30 minutes of physical activity a day helps alleviate stress both physically and mentally.

Planning: Think ahead. It does take diligence and we all know that some things come up last minute that we cannot control. But, if there are contingency plans in place in case of something happening, then we can alleviate the effects of the stressor.

Seek professional assistance: Whether it’s you or someone you know experiencing the pressures of stress and the toll it can take, there are several professional resources that can help if you feel it’s needed. Anyone can seek medical attention for physical or mental symptoms of stress from a primary care physician. Counselors or other mental health professionals can also be helpful resources. FirstLink ND is accessible by dialing 2-1-1, or the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is now simply 9-8-8.

NDSU Extension is also here to help. There are resources available to help you cope with stress throughout the year, not just during a spring that is having difficulty springing forth!

You can visit all of our stress resources at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension.

I promise you that spring is eventually coming. At least I’m pretty sure. By recognizing and managing your stress, you can spring out of stress and be ready for the beautiful season that’s right around the corner!

