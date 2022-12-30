Courtney Hoikkala: Lead Local leadership workshop is coming to Mandan

North Dakota State University Extension in Morton County will offer Lead Local, a one-day leadership workshop, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives building, 3201 Nygren Drive NW in Mandan. The workshop is geared toward aspiring and elected or appointed leaders serving on a board, council or committee.
Effective leadership can be learned through professional and personal development and self-reflection. Lead Local helps leaders learn to better plan and prioritize objectives, positively influence and maintain relationships, and develop skills to respond to uncertainty in a constantly evolving landscape.
Lead Local prepares leaders to:
- Feel better prepared to serve as an effective board, council or committee member.
- Recognize the components of an effective meeting.
- Learn basic parliamentary procedure and how to use it.
- Understand different personality styles and how people they can effectively work together.
- Use effective tools when dealing with conflict.
Registration fee for the course is $75 and includes lunch and all materials. The deadline to register is Jan. 11.
For more information or to register, visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/lead-local-4. Direct any additional questions to Courtney at 701-667-3340 or courtney.hoikkala@ndsu.edu.
Courtney Hoikkala is the Morton County Extension agent for family and community wellness agent. She can be reached at courtney.hoikkala@ndsu.edu.