Courtney Hoikkala: Lead Local leadership workshop is coming to Mandan

North Dakota State University Extension in Morton County will offer Lead Local, a one-day leadership workshop, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives building, 3201 Nygren Drive NW in Mandan. The workshop is geared toward aspiring and elected or appointed leaders serving on a board, council or committee.

Effective leadership can be learned through professional and personal development and self-reflection. Lead Local helps leaders learn to better plan and prioritize objectives, positively influence and maintain relationships, and develop skills to respond to uncertainty in a constantly evolving landscape.

Lead Local prepares leaders to:

Feel better prepared to serve as an effective board, council or committee member.

Recognize the components of an effective meeting.

Learn basic parliamentary procedure and how to use it.

Understand different personality styles and how people they can effectively work together.

Use effective tools when dealing with conflict.

Registration fee for the course is $75 and includes lunch and all materials. The deadline to register is Jan. 11.

For more information or to register, visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/lead-local-4. Direct any additional questions to Courtney at 701-667-3340 or courtney.hoikkala@ndsu.edu.

