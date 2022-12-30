 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courtney Hoikkala: Lead Local leadership workshop is coming to Mandan

North Dakota State University Extension in Morton County will offer Lead Local, a one-day leadership workshop, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives building, 3201 Nygren Drive NW in Mandan. The workshop is geared toward aspiring and elected or appointed leaders serving on a board, council or committee.

Effective leadership can be learned through professional and personal development and self-reflection. Lead Local helps leaders learn to better plan and prioritize objectives, positively influence and maintain relationships, and develop skills to respond to uncertainty in a constantly evolving landscape.

Lead Local prepares leaders to:

  • Feel better prepared to serve as an effective board, council or committee member.
  • Recognize the components of an effective meeting.
  • Learn basic parliamentary procedure and how to use it.
  • Understand different personality styles and how people they can effectively work together.
  • Use effective tools when dealing with conflict.

Registration fee for the course is $75 and includes lunch and all materials. The deadline to register is Jan. 11.

For more information or to register, visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/lead-local-4. Direct any additional questions to Courtney at 701-667-3340 or courtney.hoikkala@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Jan. 8: 15, 22, 29: Annie’s Project, Flasher

Jan. 9: Women in Ag, Underwood

Jan. 17: BSC Ag Marketing Club-Martinson Ag, Zoom

Jan. 18: Lead Local 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mandan

Jan. 24: Morton County Producer Day, Mandan

Courtney Hoikkala

Courtney Hoikkala

Courtney Hoikkala is the Morton County Extension agent for family and community wellness agent. She can be reached at courtney.hoikkala@ndsu.edu.

