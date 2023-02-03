It’s that time of year. I find myself slowly sinking into the hibernation mode of the winter season. Winter officially feels like it is never ending. Colder temperatures. Gloomy days. More darkness. Never ending mounds of snow. All of these things contribute to the feeling that it’s time to hunker down and snuggle into the depths of my warm clothes, blankets, hot drinks and warm food, while reading books and watching movies.

Though it’s not healthy for our bodies to sleep too much, sometimes the winter hibernation feeling is a reminder that we need to make sleep a priority. When life gets busy, we put sleep on the back burner because, let’s face it, we think that we can just catch up on sleep at a different time. Sometimes I even catch myself saying “you can sleep when you’re dead.”

Sleep is critical for functioning in everyday life. It’s recommended that adults get between 7-9 hours of sleep a night but let’s be realistic, sometimes in the hustle and bustle of life, we have a hard time getting the sleep we need and deserve. In a survey by the Better Sleep Council, 48% of Americans stated that they do not get enough sleep, but less than half of them take any one specific action to help them get better sleep. Women are more likely than men to feel sleep-deprived, and women are more likely to recognize the heath issues associated with sleep deprivation.

So, what’s the big deal about not getting enough sleep and what can you do about it? Most of us recognize issues related to fatigue and inability to concentrate when lacking sufficient shuteye. Longer-term issues include a link to heart disease, strokes, diabetes and mental health issues. A lack of sleep upsets hormones linked to appetite control, which can lead to weight gain. There are some very simple tips to follow to help improve your sleep. Avoid screens of any kind (including phones) for at least 1 hour before bedtime and maintain a regular sleep routine. Avoid stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine several hours before bedtime -- they usually say nothing after noon is best. Unwind before bedtime by listening to music, read or even take a bath. Make sure your room is cool, quiet and dark. If you can’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get up, do something relaxing and then try again. Of course, if you have persistent issues with sleeping, see a health care professional.

For questions or additional information please contact Courtney Hoikkala, Morton County Family and Community Wellness Agent at 701-667-3340 or courtney.hoikkala@ndsu.edu.

Sweet dreams and happy hibernation!

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Feb. 14 and 15: KFYR Agri-International, Bismarck

Feb. 21: BSC Ag Marketing Club, Zoom