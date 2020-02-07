Consider facts before consuming energy drinks

Recently, my niece pulled an energy drink from the refrigerator and I was completely caught off guard. She has always been so conscientious of what she is eating and drinking especially during the school cross country and track season. She doesn’t drink soda, so I was surprised when the energy drink was pulled from the refrigerator and slipped into her backpack. This inquiring aunt wanted to ask more questions so I asked her what that was she thought she had to be sneaky about. She giggled, I have them all the time with my friends. OK, well this aunt is going to share with you some facts which she didn’t care to hear. So as she left for school with her brother, I texted her a publication from NDSU Extension on the energy drinks. We didn’t discuss it any further and I haven’t seen her with one since. Here are some facts I shared with her and I hope she considered before thinking of another energy drink.