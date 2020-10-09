Celebrating National 4-H Week

I pledge my head to clearer thinking,
my heart to greater loyalty,
my hands to larger service, and
my health to better living,
for my club, my community,
my country, and my world.
How many of you have recited the 4-H pledge once or twice in your life? I have the habit of reciting the 4-H pledge to myself after I have recited the Pledge of Allegiance. It’s a habit I’ve come to giggle about to myself knowing my work in 4-H Youth Development has me saying the pledge at least once a week sometimes three times a week as I travel to 4-H events and meetings. Try hearing the 4-H pledge with over 1,500 people in an arena, that is something to be proud of, I pause every time it happens and am proud that so many individuals believe in 4-H that they take the time to recite the pledge.
This week, we highlight National 4-H Week, Oct. 4-10. Morton County has over 350 youth participating in the 4-H program and over 60 adult club volunteers. Every year 4-H depends on volunteers to allow the program to thrive, we can’t begin to list you all, but we thank you for your support of the 4-H program. Whether you have helped judge at 4-H Achievement Days, coached at livestock judging, horse judging, hippology, dairy or shooting sports, your passion to share your talents with youth are appreciated.
Every year during National 4-H Week, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities that 4-H offers.
The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week is Opportunity 4 All. 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country.
Morton County 4-H will celebrate throughout the week with posts to social media, a trivia contest for 4-H members, and wearing green on Tuesday and your favorite 4-H shirt on Friday.
The North Dakota 4-H youth development program provides these opportunities by offering leadership and learning opportunities in many subject areas such as communication and creative arts, consumer sciences, outdoor skills and shooting sports, and animal and plant sciences. It reaches youth in a variety of ways, including being a member of a 4-H club or participating in a camping, afterschool or school enrichment program.
“We’ve learned that in order for youth to thrive, we need to provide a variety of high-quality learning experiences and ones where youth feel like they belong and have relationships with supportive adults,” says Brad Cogdill, North Dakota State University Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development chair and state 4-H leader. “We strive to create opportunities for all youth to succeed and help them develop the skills they need to make a difference in the world.”
Last year, more than 6,300 youth participated in a 4-H club experience and 23,600 youth participated in NDSU Extension-sponsored youth learning experiences. The program also is supported by about 1,600 enrolled volunteers.
4-H is a program of the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. In North Dakota, 4-H is conducted under the direction of NDSU and NDSU Extension. To learn more about how you can get involved, contact the NDSU Extension Office Morton County at 701-667-3340.
Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development.
