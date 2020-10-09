Celebrating National 4-H Week

How many of you have recited the 4-H pledge once or twice in your life? I have the habit of reciting the 4-H pledge to myself after I have recited the Pledge of Allegiance. It’s a habit I’ve come to giggle about to myself knowing my work in 4-H Youth Development has me saying the pledge at least once a week sometimes three times a week as I travel to 4-H events and meetings. Try hearing the 4-H pledge with over 1,500 people in an arena, that is something to be proud of, I pause every time it happens and am proud that so many individuals believe in 4-H that they take the time to recite the pledge.