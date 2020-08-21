Old North Dakota missile site still up for sale after auction falls short

He also has considered what uses he could pursue for the former missile site, such as a bed and breakfast, but "I've got to stick more money into it so we can use it for that," he said.

He is focusing on arranging sales of his homes in Bismarck and Mandan so he can move to Texas, where he likes the heat.

"I've got more irons in the fire," the 63-year-old Kief native said.

The site -- officially named Remote Sprint Launcher 4 -- is one of four military installations that protected the long-decommissioned Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex at Nekoma. North Dakota housed more than 1,200 nuclear weapons during the Cold War, the period when tensions were high between the U.S. and the communist Soviet Union and its allies.

Several military facilities were scattered across North Dakota amid the Cold War, most of them now decommissioned or demolished, though some have been repurposed. The state was closer to strike the Soviet Union over the North Pole, and the sites were easier to acquire and also remote and far from major U.S. cities.

