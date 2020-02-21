Dr. William Buckingham passed away January 20, 2020 in Encinitas, California, at the age of 97. Bill was born on September 11, 1922, and raised in Grand Forks before serving in the Army during WWII as a medical corpsman on Guam and Guadalcanal. After the war, Bill received a bachelor's degree at UND and continued on to medical school in Winston-Salem, N.C., graduating as a General Practitioner physician.

Bill practiced in Fargo, Hillsboro and Elgin, North Dakota, before settling with his family in Bismarck in 1960. In 1975, along with Dr. Dunnigan, he became the first Director of the Family Practice Residency Program in Bismarck. He served the North Dakota Academy of Family Physicians for many years as a secretary-treasurer, president and as the North Dakota Family Physician of the Year in 1982. He was also active as a delegate for the American Academy of Family Physicians Congress of Delegates.