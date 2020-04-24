× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A kind soul, Robert “Scott” McBride quietly passed away at his home on March 21, 2020, in Brooklyn Park, Minn., following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was 74.

Scott was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Duluth, Minn., to his parents, Woodrow and Ann Reidesel McBride.

He was one of the last mask-less hockey goalies at Grand Forks Central HS. He then graduated from the University of Kansas with a Masters of Art degree in 1969. Scott went on to teach college level art and was an accomplished artist in drawing, painting, sculpture, poetry, photography and graphic design - anything really.

He married Patricia Anderson (McBride) in 1966 and together they raised three talented, creative and athletic boys in Bismarck. His interests in those years included family time, coaching, sports, volunteer work, nature photography, catching butterflies and playing backyard baseball and driveway basketball with his boys.

In his middle years, he loved to go fishing, rowing and kayaking. He changed his career from being a creative and communications executive at Bismarck's Basin Electric Power Cooperative to being a sculptor fitting custom medical and dental prosthetic implants.