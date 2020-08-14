× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcus Zander, 86, Mandan, died Aug. 9, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial took place Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church at Crown Butte northwest of Mandan with Father Nick Schneider celebrating.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rosary and Vigil service. A private committal service will be held on a later date at St. Vincent's Cemetery.

Marcus was born in a sod house on the family farm in rural Mandan on Nov. 13, 1933, the youngest of 13 children to George and Mary (Schmidt) Zander. He was one of Dr. Wheeler's first rural deliveries. He attended School #4 at Crown Butte while also attending church school during the summer, receiving sacraments at St. Vincent's De Paul Church in the Crown Butte area. Marcus began helping with farm chores at an early age, living and working on the farm where he was born. In February 1961, he married Mary Kenna at St. James Catholic Church in Jamestown. They shared nearly 60 years together, farming and raising their seven children.