Marcus Zander, 86, Mandan, died Aug. 9, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian burial took place Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church at Crown Butte northwest of Mandan with Father Nick Schneider celebrating.
Visitation was held Tuesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rosary and Vigil service. A private committal service will be held on a later date at St. Vincent's Cemetery.
Marcus was born in a sod house on the family farm in rural Mandan on Nov. 13, 1933, the youngest of 13 children to George and Mary (Schmidt) Zander. He was one of Dr. Wheeler's first rural deliveries. He attended School #4 at Crown Butte while also attending church school during the summer, receiving sacraments at St. Vincent's De Paul Church in the Crown Butte area. Marcus began helping with farm chores at an early age, living and working on the farm where he was born. In February 1961, he married Mary Kenna at St. James Catholic Church in Jamestown. They shared nearly 60 years together, farming and raising their seven children.
Marcus was employed at ASCS as a field man for 10 years and later served as a committee man for nine years and chairman for five years. He served on the elevator board, was a substitute bus driver and was a member of St. Vincent's Catholic Church men's Verine, serving as chairman for four years, the Moose Club, Farmer's Union and the Hart Parr Oliver Club.
Marcus enjoyed farming, gardening, dancing and listening to polka music. He took great pride in his animals, tractors and fields and loved driving around to check the crops. Marcus loved his family above all else. He had a special bond with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His face would light up any time he got to see them.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary L. Zander, Mandan; children, Mark (Sherry), Mandan; Marie Voegele, Mandan; Michael (Rhonda), Box Elder, S.D.; Marty (Kezia), Mandan; Matthew (DeAnn), Killdeer; Monte, Mandan; and Melissa (Kent) Zins, Baldwin; grandchildren, Jessica (Preston) McKay, Brendon (Angela) Zander, Steve (Caitlin) Voegele, Shane (Heather) Voegele, Seth Voegele, Preston Zander, Parker Zander, Hayden (Clarissa) Zander, Hoyt Zander, Megan Zins, Kenna Zins, and Martha Zander; step-grandchildren, Jessica and Rebecca; six great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; along with two sisters, Clara Schaaf, Glen Ullin; and Irene (Ralph) Kautzman, Center.
Marcus was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth, Veronica, Monica, Helen and Rose; brothers, Ralph, Joseph, Harry and Nick; and twin granddaughters, Kaycee May and Haylee Dawn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.