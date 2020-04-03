Lyle Schulz

Lyle Eugene Schulz was born Feb. 19, 1930, in New Salem to Carl and Minnie (Johnson) Schulz. He was raised on a farm north of Judson and graduated from New Salem High School in 1947. Lyle taught country school until joining the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He worked at the Occident Elevator, New Salem Motors, and Grube Implement, all in New Salem. In 1954, Lyle married Jean Gappert in New Salem and they had three sons, Bryan, Kevin, and Darwin. In 1965 they moved to Mandan where Lyle worked at Twin City Implement as parts manager for 27 years until his retirement in 1991. Lyle also farmed northwest of New Salem. His hobbies included model trains, coin collecting, woodworking, old tractors, fishing, and of course farming. He was a master of many trades and could fix nearly anything.