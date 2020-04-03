Lorlee Shark Tenenbaum died peacefully in her home in Savannah, Ga., on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Lorlee was born in Minneapolis on Sept. 18, 1935 and raised in Bismarck. Daughter of Leo and Genevieve Shark and sister to Evan Shark, she was a graduate of Bismarck High School and Sarah Lawrence College. Lorlee met her husband, Arnold Tenenbaum, in New York City and they raised their family in Savannah, Ga. Later in their lives they split their time between Savannah and Santa Fe, N.M.