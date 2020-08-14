× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother has now left us. May she rest in peace. Isabelle Schmidt, 85, of Flasher, passed away July 30, 2020, surrounded by her family at the family ranch after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Aug. 4, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher. Burial took place at the Fallon Cemetery in Fallon.

Isabelle was born July 23, 1935, in Mandan, the first of nine children born to Frank and Alfreda (Ziniel) Haider. She was raised and educated in St. Anthony. Prior to her marriage, she was employed at Ben Franklin and First National Bank in Mandan. On June 23, 1954, Isabelle married Raymond M. Schmidt at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Together they ranched and farmed in the Fallon area while raising eight children. Although family, faith, baking, and a clean house were Isabelle's priorities, she also could be found in the hay field and working cattle. She also loved gardening and sewing. Pray, attend mass, and make good choices were words of wisdom she gave throughout her life. She prayed for her family daily.