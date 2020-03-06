Herbert (Herb) Frohlich, 72, Mandan, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at his home in Mandan.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, immediately following.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home, with the rosary at 7 p.m. followed by a parish vigil. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.
On Dec. 2, 1947, a “bundle of joy from Heaven” was born in Mandan to John and Rose (Markel) Frohlich. He was raised on his parents' farm west of Mandan just east of St. Vincent's Church and was educated in Mandan.
In 1967, he was drafted to the United States Army, where he was stationed in South Korea working as a medic. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1969 when he returned to Mandan to begin work as a carpet installer for the next 45 years.
On July 11, 1970, Herb married the love of his life, Darlene Boehm. They were inseparable from that day forward until her passing on May 31, 2017. Both Herb and Darlene were very social – either knowing or being related to ‘half the town of Mandan.' Their kind and genuine love of family and friends built countless memories of laughter and joy – from camping and ‘the lot' stories to the boys, never forgetting his patented ‘figure four leglock.'
If you asked, Herb's proudest accomplishment in life were his four boys. From the beginning, he was very involved in his boys' lives – from making them hundreds of pieces of jelly bread before meals, making sure they didn't steal his socks (none of them liked to wear Dad's stretched out ones), wrestling with them and not only breaking one, but two couches! This involvement continued to carry on later in life with his role in his grandkids' lives – watching their activities, traveling to see them on their birthdays, being a good sport with nail polish, makeup and hair dress up, and last but not least, the endless game of tag. We are truly blessed that his gentle spirit and caring nature were passed on to each of his sons and their children.
Herb enjoyed gardening, taking care of his lawn, being around people, socializing, always looking for a good time and becoming “Uncle Herbie” to many people. He was very active and proud to be a part of the VFW/American Legion Honor Guard. His patriotism and love for his country were unmatched. Over the past couple years, he enjoyed playing bean bags with his Good Old Boys team and son, Ross, fishing and traveling. In July 2019, he was able to mark off a bucket list item of finally going on an Alaskan cruise.
Herb will be deeply missed by his four sons, Dean (Caroline), Bethesda, Md., Doug (Sarah), Jamestown, Jesse (Shelly), New Iberia, La., and Ross (Melissa), Mandan; nine grandchildren: Ashton, Philip, Oliver, Claire, Grant, Liv, Maggie, Marie, and Emily; sister, Rosaline (Leo) Doll, Glendive, Mont.; brothers, Phillip and Clifford (Paula), Mandan; brother-in-law, Donald (Peggy) Boehm, Mandan; and sister-in-law, Donna (Francis) Hopfauf, Mandan; and close friend, Alice Gerhardt along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; parents, John and Rose; brother, John; father-in-law, Constantine Boehm; mother-in-law, Margaret Boehm; and brother-in-law, Dennis Boehm.
Herb was blessed by wonderful family and friends who kept his days busy with coffee and lunch dates and his mind occupied over the past three years since Darlene passed away. We hope his love of life, laughter and gentle spirit live on with those he touched.
And finally, tag, you're it!
Due to the season of Lent, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The American Heart Association.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the online guest book and view tribute photos.