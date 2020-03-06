Herb Frohlich

If you asked, Herb's proudest accomplishment in life were his four boys. From the beginning, he was very involved in his boys' lives – from making them hundreds of pieces of jelly bread before meals, making sure they didn't steal his socks (none of them liked to wear Dad's stretched out ones), wrestling with them and not only breaking one, but two couches! This involvement continued to carry on later in life with his role in his grandkids' lives – watching their activities, traveling to see them on their birthdays, being a good sport with nail polish, makeup and hair dress up, and last but not least, the endless game of tag. We are truly blessed that his gentle spirit and caring nature were passed on to each of his sons and their children.