Eva Helbling, 94, St. Anthony, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Miller Pointe in Mandan.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian burial will be scheduled at a later date.

Eva Hoffman was born Jan. 24, 1926 to Peter and Kathryn (Wetsch) Hoffman. Growing up on a farm near St. Anthony, she attended St. Anthony Catholic School through eighth grade. Her family later moved to Mandan, where she worked at the Red Owl lunch counter as a waitress.

Eva married Frank Helbling on Oct. 14, 1946 in St. Anthony. The couple farmed in the area and purchased the Helbling Homestead in the early 1960s. In addition, Eva worked as the postmaster at the St. Anthony Post Office for 30 years before retiring in 1991. During this time, Frank and Eva raised seven children: Ronald, Susan, Wayne, Richard, Patricia, John and Pamela.