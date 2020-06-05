Earl Setterlund

Earl began his career with MDU, followed by a 33-year career at Mandan Oil Refinery, eight of those years as supervisor in the mechanical department. Earl was also co-founder of the Dakota Caulking Company.

Earl's giving nature called him to serve his community, holding various positions on the First Lutheran Church Council, Boy Scout Council, Morton County Thrivent Group and Mandan Refinery Retirees. He was a member of the Bismarck-Mandan Horseshoe Association and ultimately was inducted into the ND Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame. Earl was a proud member of the Bismarck-Mandan Elks Chorus and Senior Bowling League as well the Elks Lodge, American Legion, VFW, Mandan Eagles and Moose Lodge. He also served countless Meals on Wheels for a number of years.

One of Earl's favorite pastimes was wood-turning and he was a member of the Dakota Wood Turners for many years and loved sharing his beautiful creations with family and friends. Earl ‘the Pearl' loved fishing and boating, which he happily passed on to his sons and grandsons and they in turn shared their passion of golf with him. Earl looked forward to feeding the backyard Blue Jays each morning and watching his sailboat whirly-gigs spinning in the wind. He built many bird houses throughout the years and loved tending to his flower beds and vegetable garden.