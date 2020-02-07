Dale Miller

Dale Jacob Miller, 66, Bismarck, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Reverend Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be held at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Dale was born on July 4, 1953, to Jack and Clara (Stein) Miller in Mandan.
Dale learned to work hard on the farm as a young boy with his dad and brothers. He became very mechanically inclined and grew his entrepreneurial spirit by starting several businesses including Dale’s Exxon, Miller Bus Line, Parts Unlimited, Miller Storage Company, Jeepers Sweepers, and Miller & Son’s Storage. In the late 2000s he retired from the Mandan Refinery and ever since, has completely enjoyed expanding his business. He has evolved his hobbies from weekends at the racetrack with his two sons, to frequent family vacations with his boys and their families. His last year was filled with cherish-able memories and lots of love, as he spent much of his time with his significant other Vicki and his family.
He is survived by his two sons, Mitch (Sarah) Miller, Ada, Mich., Mick (Kiley) Miller, Alexandria, Minn.; five grandchildren, Kiyana, Corah, Kyler, Landon, and Camree; brother, Marlin Miller; four sisters, Vicki (Dave) Butler, Darla (Larry) Schaff, Janelle (Joe) Dinneen, Laurie (Mike) Hermanson; his significant other, Vicki Carvell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan; and sister-in-law, Nancy Miller.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook or to share memories with the family.