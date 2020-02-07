Dale Miller

Dale learned to work hard on the farm as a young boy with his dad and brothers. He became very mechanically inclined and grew his entrepreneurial spirit by starting several businesses including Dale’s Exxon, Miller Bus Line, Parts Unlimited, Miller Storage Company, Jeepers Sweepers, and Miller & Son’s Storage. In the late 2000s he retired from the Mandan Refinery and ever since, has completely enjoyed expanding his business. He has evolved his hobbies from weekends at the racetrack with his two sons, to frequent family vacations with his boys and their families. His last year was filled with cherish-able memories and lots of love, as he spent much of his time with his significant other Vicki and his family.