Ann Brunmeier

Ann Margaret Brunmeier, 83, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen, following a year-long battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at Stone Lutheran Cemetery in the spring.

Ann was born in Mandan on April 23, 1937, to Theodore and Esther (Bethke) Rask and raised on a farm southwest of Mandan. She graduated from high school in 1955, received her teaching certificate from Valley City Teachers College and taught for several years in a Mandan country school.

Ann worked as an eligibility technician for Mercer County Social Services for 20 years, retiring in 1999. She married Don Brunmeier on May 3, 1985 and they farmed and raised cattle until retiring in 2011. Ann loved living in the country and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning, reading, crafts and hosting their annual Independence Day picnics, which they did for 35 years.