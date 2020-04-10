Angeline Erhardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Angeline “Angie" Erhardt, 84, Bismarck, passed away April 3, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck from pneumonia.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Mass at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, will be celebrated at a later date.

Angie was born to Joseph and Magdalena (Wald) Moch on Aug. 3, 1935, in Braddock. She was raised on her parents' farm and educated in Braddock, graduating in 1955. She was one of the first women in her generation to pursue a college education to become a teacher.

On Aug. 10, she met the love of her life, Matt Erhardt. They were married on Dec. 27, 1956. This love story continued for 60 years. She taught in rural schools for two years after receiving a permit from Valley City State. She moved with her husband and family to Mott, so her husband could pursue a career with ND State Highway Patrol.

In September of 1962, the family moved to Bismarck. Angie taught School at Cathedral and then taught at Bismarck Public Schools. She received her Bachelor Degree in Education from University of Mary and continued to work towards her Master's Degree. She became one of the first female assistant principals in the district.