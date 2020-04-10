Angeline Erhardt

Angeline “Angie" Erhardt, 84, Bismarck, passed away April 3, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck from pneumonia.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Mass at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, will be celebrated at a later date.
Angie was born to Joseph and Magdalena (Wald) Moch on Aug. 3, 1935, in Braddock. She was raised on her parents' farm and educated in Braddock, graduating in 1955. She was one of the first women in her generation to pursue a college education to become a teacher.
On Aug. 10, she met the love of her life, Matt Erhardt. They were married on Dec. 27, 1956. This love story continued for 60 years. She taught in rural schools for two years after receiving a permit from Valley City State. She moved with her husband and family to Mott, so her husband could pursue a career with ND State Highway Patrol.
In September of 1962, the family moved to Bismarck. Angie taught School at Cathedral and then taught at Bismarck Public Schools. She received her Bachelor Degree in Education from University of Mary and continued to work towards her Master's Degree. She became one of the first female assistant principals in the district.
After retiring, she served as president and then treasurer of the Retired Teachers' Organization and received the AARP Red Apple Award for her exemplary service to education.
Angie will be dearly missed and eternally remembered by her loving family including her daughters, Constance (David) Leschak, Plymouth, Minn., Vanessa (Dallas) Kemmer, Bismarck, Pamela (Charles) Doll, New Salem, and Tienne (Bryce) Anderson, Phoenix, Ariz.; sons, Mathias (Cindy), Mandan, and Brian, Forsyth, Mont.; grandchildren, Jesse Erhardt, Angela Morrell, Brandon Erhardt, Aaron Erhardt, Joey Doll, Zachary Kemmer, Casey Doll, Wesley Doll, Zoe Leschak, MacAllister Kemmer, Mathias (Ty) Doll, Max Leschak, Alexus Anderson and Alyssa Anderson; 11 great-grandchildren, Cadence and Kamden (Erhardt), Braxton, Truett, Austynn (Morrell), Henley and Hoyt (Kemmer), Clark and Kara (Erhardt), Ruger and Easton (Erhardt).
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Matt L., sister, Rosalie, brothers; Edward, Andrew, and Arnold Moch.
A private family visitation was held at Weigel Funeral Home on Thursday. A private burial on April 10 will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bismarck. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date for extended family, friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Retired Teacher Organization, Bismarck Public Schools Meals for Kids, or a memorial in her name may be sent to daughter: Vanessa M. Kemmer, 7512 Runnel Road, Bismarck, ND 58503.
Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to share your memories of Angie and condolences to her family.
