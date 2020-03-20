Now is time to protect wells from flooding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Place freestanding fuel tanks where floodwaters will not affect them, or anchor the tanks to keep them from moving with the floodwaters. Identify large tanks with your name and address so they can be returned if they become displaced. Store drums and smaller containers in a fenced area, cabinet or storeroom.

Determine if underground tanks are engineered to keep them from floating out of the ground if the contents are lighter than water.

Once floodwaters have receded, you need to determine if water reached the well casing. If it did, you should assume that the well was inundated and take measures to make sure your well is safe.

The first step is to determine if sediment or mud got into the well. If it did, contact a water well contractor to clean out the well.

Next, you will need to disinfect your well. Typically, this involves chlorinating to kill harmful bacteria or other contaminants. You can do this yourself. Information on this process is available at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/flood/home/cleaning-flooded-wells.

Alternatively, you can have a water well contractor perform the cleaning and disinfection. For a list of licensed water well contractors in North Dakota, go to http://www.bwwc.nd.gov/index.html.

After the well is disinfected, you will need to have the water tested for coliform bacteria. A list of laboratories is available at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/waterquality/documents/lab-information.

Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0