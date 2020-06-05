Northwoods League team Flickertails to be based in Mandan

Northwoods League team Flickertails to be based in Mandan

The Flickertails, one of three Northwoods League teams scheduled to open baseball action in mid-June, will be based in Mandan.

Two other two teams, the Bismarck Larks and the Bismarck Bull Moose, are based in Bismarck. Together, the three teams form a miniature league that will open play June 15 at Bismarck's Municipal Ballpark.

Each team will play 48 games against the other two clubs in the local pod, resulting in 72 total games, all in Bismarck. The season will wrap up Sept. 4.

"The Flickertails will be housed in Mandan, fed in Mandan and will proudly represent the Mandan community," Larks general manager John Bollinger was quoted as saying in a prepared release.

The Larks and Bull Moose will take the field as Bismarck teams.

Larks Smart Start guidelines have been developed for the safety of fans, players and employees amid the coronavirus outbreak. Those guidelines may be found at "larksbaseball.com."

Top shooters posting League Week One scores

First name Last name School Grade Round 1 Round 2 Total

Rayce Gullicks Leg 10 25 25 50

Cassidy Lipelt Leg 12 25 24 49

Austin Thomsen Leg 11 24 24 48

Will Gebhardt Bis 11 22 25 47

Calby Geiger Man 10 24 23 47

Zac Steinke Bis 11 24 22 46

Andrew Neigum Leg 10 23 23 46

Jacob Thomas Man 8 21 25 46

Daniel Murray Shi 12 24 22 46

Samantha Bauer Leg 9 23 22 45

Taylor Seefeldt Man 11 20 25 45

Garrett McIntyre Bis 8 22 22 44

Jack Gebhardt Bis 8 23 21 44

Ian Eilers Man 11 20 24 44

Ivan Boehm Man 12 23 21 44

Top shooters logging League Week Two rounds

First name Last name School Grade Round 1 Round 2 Total

Ethan Grove Leg 10 25 25 50

Jenna Thompson Man 12 25 24 49

Calby Geiger Man 10 25 23 48

Will Gebhardt Bis 11 25 22 47

Jackson Bryant Leg 11 23 24 47

Kendon Erickson Cen 8 25 22 47

Cassidy Lipelt Leg 12 22 24 46

Taylor Seefeldt Man 11 24 22 46

Ivan Boehm Man 12 22 24 46

Isaac Wanner StM 10 23 23 46

Jack Gebhardt Bis 8 22 23 45

Isaiah Rexine Leg 11 21 24 45

