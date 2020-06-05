Northwoods League team Flickertails to be based in Mandan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Flickertails, one of three Northwoods League teams scheduled to open baseball action in mid-June, will be based in Mandan.

Two other two teams, the Bismarck Larks and the Bismarck Bull Moose, are based in Bismarck. Together, the three teams form a miniature league that will open play June 15 at Bismarck's Municipal Ballpark.

Each team will play 48 games against the other two clubs in the local pod, resulting in 72 total games, all in Bismarck. The season will wrap up Sept. 4.

"The Flickertails will be housed in Mandan, fed in Mandan and will proudly represent the Mandan community," Larks general manager John Bollinger was quoted as saying in a prepared release.

The Larks and Bull Moose will take the field as Bismarck teams.

Larks Smart Start guidelines have been developed for the safety of fans, players and employees amid the coronavirus outbreak. Those guidelines may be found at "larksbaseball.com."

