North Dakota wildlife officials gauging severity of deer disease outbreak in the southwest

There was another outbreak in the region in 2013. Game and Fish that year decided to hold back about 1,000 licenses in three southwestern units.

“At this point we do not believe EHD has caused significant mortality like it did in 2011,” Bahnson said.

Seeking information

Game and Fish is turning to the public to help confirm that, particularly hunters who are around water areas such as creeks and dams that typically are not frequented by people. Deer go to those areas when they get the virus and a fever, and they die there, according to Williams.

Pheasant seasons begin with youth hunting this weekend and the general season starting next weekend, and tens of thousands of hunters will be outdoors. What they report could have a big influence on whether Game and Fish considers offering refunds to deer hunters in some areas.

“We’re going to take a wait-and-see approach, as we get more eyes and ears out in the fields in the next couple of weeks, and see what the weather pattern does,” Williams said. "We're hoping like heck for cold freezing temperatures to nip these little gnats."

Hunters can report any dead deer by emailing ndgflab@nd.gov or calling 701-328-6351.

