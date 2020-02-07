North Dakota Wheat Commission holding election in Morton County

The North Dakota Wheat Commission will hold an election at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Morton County Courthouse, 210 2nd Ave. NW, to seat a Morton County representative.

Any farmer who is a resident of Morton County and is actively involved in the production of wheat is eligible to vote and be elected. A wheat farmer must be present to vote but need not be present to be elected.

Morton County Extension Agent Renae Gress will supervise the election.

A wheat commission staff member may be on hand to explain commission programs and to inform producers how their check off investment is being used and the results of these expenditures.

County representatives from District 1 will assemble 11 a.m. March 31, location to be determined, to elect the district's representative to the board of the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

