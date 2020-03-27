North Dakota tax deadline extended

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger announced that taxpayers can file state income taxes and make payments through July 15 without penalty or interest.
The move followed the federal government’s decision to extend the IRS income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to July 15.
“We continue to urge taxpayers to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security and timeliness of return and refund processing, or choose to mail their return before April 15,” Rauschenberger said in a statement. “However, there are many directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and this waiver allows all taxpayers 90 days of relief without fear of penalty or interest. It is the right thing to do and helps lift all who are facing financial hardships during the COVID-19 situation.”
