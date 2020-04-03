North Dakota Supreme Court suspends eviction proceedings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Supreme Court has suspended all residential eviction proceedings.

A trial court may still proceed with a specific case if it can show good cause.

The court's Wednesday order stipulates that if eviction proceedings do occur or resume during the coronavirus emergency, testimony may be submitted by electronic means due to the limited public access to court facilities. Justices ordered the same for emergency and merits hearings, and for guardianship proceedings.

Justices also said the 90-day limit on the duration of an emergency guardianship may be waived and the court permitted to order an additional 90 days of guardianship if certain requirements are met.

