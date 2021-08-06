North Dakota State Water Commission bolsters drought aid by $5 million

The drought is likely to persist into the fall, according to the latest drought briefing from the National Weather Service.

Additional aid

The commission previously approved $4.1 million for the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, which provides 50% cost share assistance of up to $4,500 per project. The commission since April has approved $3.8 million for 963 projects involving 669 ranchers, leaving just $313,000 for additional projects. Commissioners on July 30 enhanced the balance with another $2 million.

For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov, or contact the Water Commission at 701-328-4989 or swclivestock@nd.gov.

The waiting list for a water well driller often exceeds six months because of the demand for the program, and Burgum and Goehring said help is needed to cover the gap until a new well or other water source is secured. The commission on July 30 approved a $2 million Emergency Water Supply Program that will reimburse producers for 50% of eligible costs for temporary water supply, equipment and hauling, up to $4,500 per rancher.

Applications will be available beginning Aug. 23. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/ndda/ewsp or contact the Agriculture Department at 844-642-4752.