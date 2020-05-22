North Dakota State Railroad Museum opens Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota State Railroad Museum in Mandan opens Monday following the ND Smart COVID-19 guidelines.

Museum hours are 1 to 5 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

It is located off I-94 at Exit 151. Go north on Old Red Trail to 37th Street. Follow the Railroad Museum signs.

Specials days at the museum

Father's Day - Sunday, June 21: Fathers and families are invited to attend. Live Steam Engine rides for children might not be available because of COVID-19.

Watermelon Days - Sunday, July 12: Free watermelon and live steam engine rides for children.

Railroad Days - Sunday, Aug. 23: Celebrate the 36th anniversary with live steam engine rides for children and a HoBo Banquet.

Admission is free, however, donations are accepted. For questions or more information, call the museum at 663-9322.

