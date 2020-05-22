North Dakota State Railroad Museum opens Monday

The North Dakota State Railroad Museum in Mandan opens Monday following the ND Smart COVID-19 guidelines.
Museum hours are 1 to 5 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
It is located off I-94 at Exit 151. Go north on Old Red Trail to 37th Street. Follow the Railroad Museum signs.
Specials days at the museum
- Father's Day - Sunday, June 21: Fathers and families are invited to attend. Live Steam Engine rides for children might not be available because of COVID-19.
- Watermelon Days - Sunday, July 12: Free watermelon and live steam engine rides for children.
- Railroad Days - Sunday, Aug. 23: Celebrate the 36th anniversary with live steam engine rides for children and a HoBo Banquet.
Admission is free, however, donations are accepted. For questions or more information, call the museum at 663-9322.
