North Dakota State High School Clay Target League kicks off early modified season

The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League kicked off its early modified season on May 17 with many dedicated shooters from the six Bismarck-Mandan area high schools participating in the Missouri River Clay Target League.

As a non-contact sport which supports participants logging their rounds at least six feet apart, the season has begun with full social distancing and additional personal protective equipment requirements in place for shooters and volunteers after a six-week delay.

League Week One scores have been logged by most of the 195 shooters participating in the trap season. Three Sabers paced early shooters, as sophomore Rayce Gullicks posted his first perfect fifty to lead all participants. Behind him, senior Cassidy Lipelt notched a perfect round and a 24 for a total of 49 followed by junior Austin Thomsen with a total of 48. After them, Bismarck’s Will Gebhardt with a perfect round and Mandan’s Calby Geiger rounded out the top five with totals of 47. Mandan’s Jacob Thomas and Taylor Seefeldt also recorded their first perfect 25s of the year.