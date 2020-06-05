North Dakota State High School Clay Target League kicks off early modified season

North Dakota State High School Clay Target League kicks off early modified season

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League kicked off its early modified season on May 17 with many dedicated shooters from the six Bismarck-Mandan area high schools participating in the Missouri River Clay Target League.

As a non-contact sport which supports participants logging their rounds at least six feet apart, the season has begun with full social distancing and additional personal protective equipment requirements in place for shooters and volunteers after a six-week delay.

League Week One scores have been logged by most of the 195 shooters participating in the trap season. Three Sabers paced early shooters, as sophomore Rayce Gullicks posted his first perfect fifty to lead all participants. Behind him, senior Cassidy Lipelt notched a perfect round and a 24 for a total of 49 followed by junior Austin Thomsen with a total of 48. After them, Bismarck’s Will Gebhardt with a perfect round and Mandan’s Calby Geiger rounded out the top five with totals of 47. Mandan’s Jacob Thomas and Taylor Seefeldt also recorded their first perfect 25s of the year. 

On-target shooting continued for those participants getting their League Week Two rounds in ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, and another Legacy shooter, sophomore Ethan Grove, notched his first perfect 50 in league competition. Mandan senior and reigning fall ladies overall season winner Jenna Thompson posted a total of 49, followed by Braves teammate Calby Geiger with a 48. Bismarck’s Will Gebhardt, Legacy’s Jackson Bryant and Century eighth grader Kendon Erickson, with a perfect round, all posted totals of 47 to round out the top six.

For more information on the league, visit ndclaytarget.com, and to keep up with MR CTL, visit the six Bismarck-Mandan teams’ official website at mrctl.org.

Top shooters posting League Week One scores

First name Last name School Grade Round 1 Round 2 Total

Rayce Gullicks Leg 10 25 25 50

Cassidy Lipelt Leg 12 25 24 49

Austin Thomsen Leg 11 24 24 48

Will Gebhardt Bis 11 22 25 47

Calby Geiger Man 10 24 23 47

Zac Steinke Bis 11 24 22 46

Andrew Neigum Leg 10 23 23 46

Jacob Thomas Man 8 21 25 46

Daniel Murray Shi 12 24 22 46

Samantha Bauer Leg 9 23 22 45

Taylor Seefeldt Man 11 20 25 45

Garrett McIntyre Bis 8 22 22 44

Jack Gebhardt Bis 8 23 21 44

Ian Eilers Man 11 20 24 44

Ivan Boehm Man 12 23 21 44

Top shooters logging League Week Two rounds

First name Last name School Grade Round 1 Round 2 Total

Ethan Grove Leg 10 25 25 50

Jenna Thompson Man 12 25 24 49

Calby Geiger Man 10 25 23 48

Will Gebhardt Bis 11 25 22 47

Jackson Bryant Leg 11 23 24 47

Kendon Erickson Cen 8 25 22 47

Cassidy Lipelt Leg 12 22 24 46

Taylor Seefeldt Man 11 24 22 46

Ivan Boehm Man 12 22 24 46

Isaac Wanner StM 10 23 23 46

Jack Gebhardt Bis 8 22 23 45

Isaiah Rexine Leg 11 21 24 45

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News