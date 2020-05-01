North Dakota Small Business Development Centers launches help for small business

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Small Business Development Centers have launched an effort to help small businesses statewide weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of the 4R Project -- Recover, Reopen, Reinvent, (be) Resilient -- is to help small businesses get “back to business,” the University of North Dakota-based organization said.

The project will provide business advising, training and education resources.

“Small businesses really are the heart of each of our communities, they make up the majority of business entities in our state, and they are the foundation of our state’s economy,” Interim State Director Tiffany Ford said. “Our communities will not survive and thrive if we do not support the small businesses that have built our main streets and continue to offer necessary products, services and employment.”

For more information go to: https://ndsbdc.org/business_continuity.html.

