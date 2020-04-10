North Dakota’s Department of Human Services announces extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Qualifying households in North Dakota will receive extra assistance for March and April from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

North Dakota’s Department of Human Services announced the extra benefits last week. They come from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Only households that did not receive the full SNAP benefit in March and April due to earned income are eligible.

The extra SNAP assistance for March is $2.4 million, to be issued to eligible households on April 9. The extra April assistance will be available on April 21. The maximum benefit is $355 for a two-person household and $509 for a three-person household.

A brochure describing the program and listing all maximum SNAP benefit amounts by household size is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/docs/dn-1375.pdf.

