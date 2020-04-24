North Dakota’s Department of Commerce encourages survey participation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota’s Department of Commerce is encouraging all state residents to participate in the North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey.

The survey led by Commerce’s Main Street Initiative team in partnership with other state agencies aims to gather input that will help structure future programs and outreach.

Survey participants are asked to provide experiences since March 13, when Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“By understanding exactly how this pandemic is impacting individuals and households in communities around North Dakota, Commerce and partner agencies will be able to effectively leverage assets, resources and programs to support North Dakotans during this challenging time,” Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said.

The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDCOVIDCommunityImpact.

Commerce plans to reopen a business survey in a few weeks.

