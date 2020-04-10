North Dakota public health units offer face mask guidance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several public health units in the region are following the new guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommending that people wear a cloth face covering while in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“We want to remind our residents, this new recommendation does not mean you should be using surgical masks or N95 respirators,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Administrator Renae Moch said. “We continue to need these specialized medical tools to help ensure the safety of our health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of this pandemic response.”

Cloth face coverings should not be put on children under the age of 2. People who have trouble breathing or don’t have the ability to remove a mask also should not wear one.

People are reminded not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing a face covering. The coverings should be washed routinely in a washing machine.

For more information about the CDC recommendation for cloth face coverings, go to:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html. More information about cloth face coverings, including direction on making and wearing them, is available at:

