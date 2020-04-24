North Dakota makes changes to WIC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted changes in the Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC.

The federal Agriculture Department is allowing North Dakota WIC to offer services remotely, including conducting appointments and applications over the phone.

The federal government also is allowing substitutions for some hard-to-find WIC-approved foods such as milk, eggs and bread.

“WIC staff are working hard to ensure that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, and accurate information during this public health emergency,” said Colleen Pearce, director of the North Dakota WIC Program.

More information can be found on the North Dakota WIC website at: www.health.nd.gov/prevention/wic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0