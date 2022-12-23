North Dakota lieutenant governor resigns; Burgum names COO as successor

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has resigned. Tammy Miller, the governor's chief operating officer, will begin the job Jan. 3, the day after Sanford leaves.

Gov. Doug Burgum's office on Tuesday announced the lieutenant governor's resignation and Miller's appointment. Sanford, 50, cited a desire to return to the private sector.

Miller, 62, will serve the two years remaining on Sanford's term. She begins the day that the 2023 Legislature convenes. Miller will preside over the Senate in her new role.

The Brocket native served as CEO and board chairwoman at Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America, from 2006 until Burgum added her to his administration in April 2020. She, like Sanford, is a certified public accountant.

Appointment

Miller said she and Burgum "were wrapping up these conversations" Sunday and Monday. She said she'll work closely with Sanford to transition over the next two weeks.

"I do have great passion for the process and parliamentary procedure, so I think it will be an easy transition," Miller told reporters gathered around the state Christmas Tree at a press conference in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol.

She will be the third woman in state history to hold the position, following Ruth Meiers and Rosemarie Myrdal, who served with Govs. George Sinner and Ed Schafer, respectively.

Miller didn't say whether she would seek election in 2024: "This is all so new, I'm really just focused on the next two years and supporting the governor in my new role as lieutenant governor," she said.

Burgum said he had "no decisions today" on running for a third term in 2024. The governor and lieutenant governor are elected jointly.

New term limits taking effect Jan. 1 mean Burgum cannot be reelected again more than twice. The term limits don't affect the lieutenant governor.

'To step away'

Sanford's career before Bismarck included more than 10 years on the Watford City Council, where he served as mayor for six of those years. Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, tapped Sanford as his running mate in early 2016.

They went on to win a hotly contested Republican primary against late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his running mate, former state Sen. Nicole Poolman of Bismarck, and later won two terms in the governor's office, most recently in 2020.

Sanford in a statement said, "Those nearly 17 years in elected political office represent one-third of my life, the majority of my and Sandi's marriage, and the entire lives of my youngest two children. After careful consultation and consideration, I have decided to step away from elected office at this time to return to the private sector and focus on my career and family."

He did not immediately return two phone messages seeking comment on his plans.

He is a CPA and a former auto dealer in the Bakken oil boomtown. Burgum said Sanford is not leaving Bismarck or North Dakota, but "does not have any stated plans."

Sanford "was very open this fall that he wasn't sure that he was going to be able to make it to the end of the term," Burgum said.

His office didn't post the position, but did assemble "a list of over 100 names" of potential successors, resulting in Miller's appointment, the governor said.

No. 2 job

The lieutenant governor is first in line to succeed the governor upon vacancy such as death or resignation, and also chairs such boards as the State Investment Board and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission.

The lieutenant governor's annual salary is $111,727.

Sanford did not appear at the press conference Tuesday afternoon announcing Miller's appointment. Burgum said Sanford was at the Capitol that morning for meetings, and the two also met with Secretary of State Al Jaeger for Sanford's resignation.

The governor's office is limited to 15 full-time equivalent positions, "so we have to be judicious about how we allocate that personnel" in regard to filling the vacancy created by Miller's appointment, Burgum said.

Other posts

Sanford's departure marks another state elected official who will soon be leaving office. Jaeger retires Dec. 31 after 30 years, and the state's longest-serving Supreme Court Justice, Gerald VandeWalle, retires Jan. 31 after over 44 years.

Former state Rep. Michael Howe was elected this fall to succeed Jaeger. Burgum will soon appoint a justice to succeed VandeWalle and serve through 2026.

In the last year, the governor also has made several other appointments to state elected offices: tax commissioner, attorney general and the Public Service Commission.

Burgum also appointed Chief Justice Jon Jensen to the Supreme Court in 2017.