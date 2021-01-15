 Skip to main content
North Dakota League of Cities holds If I Were Mayor essay contest

{{featured_button_text}}

Each spring the North Dakota League of Cities sponsors a statewide If I Were Mayor essay contest for third and seventh grade students. The contest encourages young people to think about public service and future community leadership.

Essays must address why students feel their community is great and what they would do to improve their city if they were mayor.

Students may submit essays on their own or through their classroom teacher. Submission requirements can be found at www.ndlc.org/essay.

If I Were Mayor contest winners receive a $150 cash prize and have their essay featured in the League’s publication, CITYScan. The winners will be announced during City Government Week, April 5-9.

