North Dakota insurance license testing available

Remotely proctored license exams are available for people who want to sell insurance in North Dakota.

State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said Monday the online testing “is especially important during times of social distancing, and will also better serve our rural population.”

The testing provider is Prometric. Exams must be scheduled by calling 800-896-2272. Those who take a test must still provide their fingerprints at a physical location for a background check.

More information is at insurance.nd.gov/producers.

