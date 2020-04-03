North Dakota Housing Finance Agency warns public of mortgage scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency is encouraging households facing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus outbreak to notify their mortgage loan servicer or landlord if they are unable to make their mortgage or rent payment.

The agency holds the mortgages of more than 10,000 North Dakota families.

“Our loan servicing department has fielded multiple calls and emails from individuals and families who are facing financial difficulties because of virus-related shutdowns,” agency Interim Director Dave Flohr said in a statement. “We want our borrowers to keep calling us. Now is the time to talk to the people you can trust.”

Flohr warned that financial scams increase during times of crisis, with many offering false claims of assistance. Borrowers who receive a counseling or refinance offer should talk to agency staff first to help determine if it’s in their best interest, he said.

Households that are not Housing Finance Agency customers should contact their loan servicer or landlord directly. Mortgage loan servicers provide their contact information on monthly statements or in a payment coupon book. Contact information for landlords is typically provided on a lease. Some property management companies post their contact information at building entrances, as well.

