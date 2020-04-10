North Dakota Game and Fish Department revokes fishing tourneys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has revoked all fishing tournaments for April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tournament sponsors have been notified of possible rescheduling options under certain conditions, including public safety and open calendar days.

Organizers of other permitted North Dakota fishing tournaments scheduled from June through October have been advised of the possibility of having their permits revoked if the COVID-19 conditions persist.

