North Dakota Game and Fish Department offers outdoors advice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s outdoors offer recreational opportunities and potential health benefits -- including relief from stress and anxiety -- but people who take advantage of them should still avoid crowds and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, state wildlife officials say.

Anglers at shore-fishing locations have in their hands a good tool for fishing and distancing, Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand said.

“If you can reach out with a fishing rod and touch the person next to you, you’re too close,” Steinwand said. “In other situations, we encourage people to follow the 6-foot separation guideline as well.”

Traffic has been higher than usual recently at the state’s parks and other locations, and Parks and Recreation Interim Director Ryan Gardner said he expects that trend to continue. The parks department’s day-use facilities remain open, and daily passes are available at the iron rangers. All annual passes can be purchased online. The park department’s off-highway vehicle trails are open for the season. Game and Fish Department public areas such as fishing waters and wildlife management areas are open.

The office buildings of both agencies are closed to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0