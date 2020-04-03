North Dakota Game and Fish Department offers anglers guidance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is encouraging anglers to practice social distancing while loading and unloading at boat ramps, and fishing at popular shore areas.

Anglers looking to enjoy the nice weather this weekend by fishing open water on the Missouri River System can check the status of boat ramps at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The agency will post ramp status updates as they occur.

Anglers who shore-fish also are urged to keep a safe distance from others. Game and Fish will be monitoring popular areas to determine if high-traffic areas need to be closed.

“We encourage people to get outside and fish and enjoy the outdoors,” Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand said. “But we also need to practice the recommendations for minimizing the risk of spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

