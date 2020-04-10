North Dakota Game and Fish Department cancels paddlefish snagging season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is canceling the upcoming paddlefish snagging season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is still the possibility of a one-week snag-and-release season May 15-21, which is two weeks later than the normal opening day.

Fisheries Chief Greg Power said the safety of snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff are a major concern.

“Paddlefish snaggers concentrate in large numbers in a small area, and often participate in snagging while shoulder to shoulder,” Power said. “There is no realistic way to maintain proper separation.”

Game and Fish is allowing for the possibility of a one-week snag-and-release season, Power said, because data suggests considerably fewer snaggers will participate.

“The snag-and-release season is considered acceptable as a lower-risk activity for those avid snaggers who just want some time outdoors, usually by themselves,” he said.

The Northstar Caviar fish cleaning, egg processing and boat shuttle operation will not be open this year.

