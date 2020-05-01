North Dakota Department of Human Services offers help for home heating bills

People having trouble paying their heating bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes in household income can apply to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The program is federally funded and run through the state Department of Human Services. It helps people who qualify pay a portion of their home heating costs. It also helps improve home heating efficiency through energy-saving improvements such as furnace upgrades and weatherization measures.
Both homeowners and renters can apply. Assistance is based on several factors including household income, the number of people living in the home and type of fuel. To qualify, a household can earn up to 60% of the state median income, which equals about $49,021 per year for a family of three.
People can apply online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html, or by contacting the human service zone office in their county to request an application. The deadline to apply for regular heating assistance is May 31. Applications for LIHEAP’s emergency crisis program are accepted year-round.
For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html.
