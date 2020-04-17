North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Child Support Division offers child support help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Child support case managers in North Dakota have flexibility to delay taking certain enforcement actions such as suspending a driver’s license or placing a lien on a bank account if a parent’s income has been significantly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the Department of Human Services’ Child Support Division also are monitoring unemployment benefits available under the CARES Act and considering the long-term effect of changes in income in case it becomes necessary to ask the court to change the amount due each month. They also are determining if intercepting the upcoming federal stimulus payments is required in all cases in which a parent owes past-due support.

The division also has been working on expanding its website to operate as a “virtual office.” Most division workers have transitioned to working from home.

“Payments continue to be received and sent to families on a daily basis, with over 95% of outgoing child support payments being deposited electronically in a parent’s bank account or on a debit card,” Division Director Jim Fleming said.

Parents with child support cases who have been impacted by job loss or reduced work hours are encouraged to monitor their accounts online at childsupportnd.com or to contact Child Support customer service at 701-328-5440, toll-free 800-231-4255 or 711 (TTY) during regular business hours and until 7 p.m. Central time on Mondays, or by email at childsupport@nd.gov. Parents also can find resources and information and access online Child Support services at the website.

