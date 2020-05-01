North Dakota Department of Health updates health website

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Department of Health has updated its coronavirus website to improve navigation and provide new resources.

The website is at: https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.

The Feeling Unwell? section previously linked directly to the state’s Risk Assessment but is now directed to a page focused on resources for people who are ill or suspect they might be ill.

The Protect Yourself & Others page content is focused solely on prevention. Essential worker exposure guidance and travel requirements are now located on this page.

The Health Care Provider page now includes licensure, employment and volunteer opportunities, lab resources and a link to a new page on the state’s medical cache.

The State Health Officer Orders section is now on the site’s homepage.

A new Communications Resources section includes links to a Glossary of Terms, alternate language resources and daily press conference recordings.

