North Dakota Council on the Arts offers grants for artists, art groups

Grants are available through the North Dakota Council on the Arts for artists, as well as arts and culture organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants for people range from $500 to $1,000. Those available for nonprofits range from $3,000 to $5,000. There is no requirement that a recipient match the funds.

The grants stem from $371,700 available through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package and funneled to the North Dakota Council on the Arts through the National Endowment for the Arts. The funding is considered one-time emergency relief, and $225,000 will go to existing “Institutional Support grantees” of the council, according to a statement.

The funds will be dispersed to people and groups “in need of financial support directly related to losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. Those eligible must have a primary mission “to promote and provide connections through creative expression by sharing creative experiences, expressing our own creativity, or connecting us with others and ourselves.”

The application period runs through May 18. For more information or to apply, go to: http://www.nd.gov/arts/grants/ndca-cares-act-fund-grant. Questions can be directed to ndcacaresapp@gmail.com or 701-328-7590.

